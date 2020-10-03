End Maoist conflict peacefully through dialogue, says survey in Red zone

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The results of the opinion polls conducted in the areas affected by the left-wing extremist (LWE) in Chhattisgarh saw the overwhelming support in favour of the peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict

The survey was unique as it was carried out in the Hindi language besides the local dialects of Gondi and Halbi.

The survey, which began on August 15 this year, culminated on Gandhi Jayanti Day. It sought the views from the cross-section of society in the LWE areas on how the violence continuing for four decades can be resolved. Nearly 92 per cent of them cited the persisting violence more as a political problem and said it should be resolved through the dialogue process.

Around 8 per cent, who participated in the polls, called it as a law and order issue and suggested the resolution through the intervention of police and military.

Social activist Shubhranshu Chowdhary engaged in the Bastar zone as the convenor of the New Peace Process campaign that conducted the survey said that the total votes recorded in opinion polls were 3760.

“91.88 per cent of them voted for peaceful resolution of the Maoist problem while the remaining felt military solution as an option for restoring peace”, he added.

“Peace can only be achieved through dialogue. Those who are well-informed and meticulous about the issue should come forward”, asserted Kamlesh Kashyap in Halbi dialect from Tonkapal in Bastar.

Similarly, Gangaram Barse from Darbha block felt that the issue should be resolved with talks as the battle is not a solution. “Political parties cutting across ideologies should facilitate the peaceful way out of the Maoist problem”, he opined.

Setaiy Dugga from Narayanpur stated that now peace and regional stability are pressing need for the Bastar region. “Police, people, and Maoists should come on one platform for the new peace process,” he said in Gondi.

During the survey, many affirmed that the violence can never resolve the Maoist issue and underlined the need to effectively handle it through bridging the trust deficit through talks.