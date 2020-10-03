Farmers crying tears of blood: Sonia hits out at Modi government over agriculture laws

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/PATNA: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recently passed farm legislations, saying that he had done a grave injustice to farmers by enacting the ‘black laws’.

Speaking on a day when the Congress is holding countrywide dharnas to support farmers, Sonia asserted that the prime minister is doing gross injustice to our ‘annadata’ (farmers) as these agri laws were made without even consulting them.

“The Modi government is making the farmers cry tears of blood, even as they grow foodgrains with their sweat. The Congress party will continue to fight against the three black laws. Today our workers are agitating in favour of farmers and labourers in every assembly constituency. I want to say with confidence that this agitation of farmers and the Congress will be successful and that the farmers will win,” she said at her first virtual rally organised for poll-bound Bihar’s East Champaran.

Calling Mahatma Gandhi as the biggest sympathiser of farmers, labourers and the working class, Sonia said the agitation in the agriculture sector will become successful and the peasants will emerge victorious.

“Mahatma Gandhi used to say that the soul of India resides in villages and fields but today the country’s farmers are agitating on the streets against the anti-farmer black laws. The Congress has always made laws with public consent but does the Modi government believe in this?” she said.

“Perhaps, the Modi government does not remember that it was unable to change the ‘Right to Adequate Compensation Law’ for rights of farmers through an ordinance.”

The party has called for a two-month agitation against the laws.