STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers crying tears of blood: Sonia hits out at Modi government over agriculture laws

Sonia asserted that the prime minister is doing gross injustice to our ‘annadata’ (farmers) as these agri laws were made without even consulting them. 

Published: 03rd October 2020 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/PATNA: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recently passed farm legislations, saying that he had done a grave injustice to farmers by enacting the ‘black laws’.  

Speaking on a day when the Congress is holding countrywide dharnas to support farmers, Sonia asserted that the prime minister is doing gross injustice to our ‘annadata’ (farmers) as these agri laws were made without even consulting them. 

“The Modi government is making the farmers cry tears of blood, even as they grow foodgrains with their sweat. The Congress party will continue to fight against the three black laws. Today our workers are agitating in favour of farmers and labourers in every assembly constituency. I want to say with confidence that this agitation of farmers and the Congress will be successful and that the farmers will win,” she said at her first virtual rally organised for poll-bound Bihar’s East Champaran. 

Calling Mahatma Gandhi as the biggest sympathiser of farmers, labourers and the working class, Sonia said the agitation in the agriculture sector will become successful and the peasants will emerge victorious.

“Mahatma Gandhi used to say that the soul of India resides in villages and fields but today the country’s farmers are agitating on the streets against the anti-farmer black laws. The Congress has always made laws with public consent but does the Modi government believe in this?” she said.

“Perhaps, the Modi government does not remember that it was unable to change the ‘Right to Adequate Compensation Law’ for rights of farmers through an ordinance.” 

The party has called for a two-month agitation against the laws.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonia Gandhi Congress Farm Laws
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp