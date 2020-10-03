STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt committed to giving basic amenities to Dalits, says PM Modi amid Hathras outrage

Modi, however, has not spoken a word regarding the rape of the 19-year-old Dalit woman in BJP ruled UP. 

Published: 03rd October 2020 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration of Atal tunnel. (Photo| PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration of Atal tunnel. (Photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

Amid the outrage over the gang-rape of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that his government is committed to providing basic amenities to Dalits.

"There has been a transformation in the government's way of work. Now, schemes are not made based on how many votes are there in an area. Now the effort is that no Indian is left out. The government is committed to providing basic amenities to Dalits, exploited, deprived, Adivasis and everyone else," he said.

The Prime Minister addressed a first public rally in over six months after inaugurating the 'Atal tunnel' in Rohtang. 

UP government showed it doesn't believe in fundamental rights: Pawar attacks Yogi Adityanath

"Today is a historic day, it's not that just Atalji's dreams have been fulfilled, but the over decades-long wait of crores of Himachal Pradesh's residents has come to an end. I am fortunate that I got the opportunity to inaugurate the Atal Tunnel," he said.

The PM further recounted that he had previously served in the region to look after the party's organisational setup.

WATCH:

More from Nation.
Hathras gang rape Narendra Modi Crime against Dalits
