Govt committed to giving basic amenities to Dalits, says PM Modi amid Hathras outrage

By Online Desk

Amid the outrage over the gang-rape of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that his government is committed to providing basic amenities to Dalits.

"There has been a transformation in the government's way of work. Now, schemes are not made based on how many votes are there in an area. Now the effort is that no Indian is left out. The government is committed to providing basic amenities to Dalits, exploited, deprived, Adivasis and everyone else," he said.

Modi, however, has not spoken a word regarding the rape of the 19-year-old Dalit woman in BJP ruled UP.

The Prime Minister addressed a first public rally in over six months after inaugurating the 'Atal tunnel' in Rohtang.

"Today is a historic day, it's not that just Atalji's dreams have been fulfilled, but the over decades-long wait of crores of Himachal Pradesh's residents has come to an end. I am fortunate that I got the opportunity to inaugurate the Atal Tunnel," he said.

The PM further recounted that he had previously served in the region to look after the party's organisational setup.

WATCH: