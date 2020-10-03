STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hathras case: UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe

The development came within hours of the visit of officials including Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi and DGP HC Awasthi to the victim's family at her home on Saturday afternoon.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a pro-CAA rally in Kanpur Wednesday Jan. 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major development, the Uttar Pradesh government late on Saturday evening recommended a CBI probe into the Hathras case in which a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and killed in Boolgarhi village on September 14.

The development came within hours of the visit of senior government officials including Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi and Director General of Police HC Awasthi to the victim's family at her home on Saturday afternoon.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recommended a probe done by the CBI into the complete Hathras case,” the chief minister's office tweeted on late Saturday night.

While the highly placed sources claimed that the family had demanded a probe by the premier investigation agency into the case while meeting the two senior officers earlier on Saturday. 

“The CM recommended the probe by the CBI to fulfill the demand of the victim’s family,” said the senior government official. However, reacting to the announcement, the family members of the victim said they wanted a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into the case.

