Hathras gang rape: Media allowed to enter village, top UP officials to meet victim's family

'Only the entry of media has been allowed into the village of the victim as the probe of the SIT has completed,' Joint Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena told reporters.

Published: 03rd October 2020 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand guard near a barricade on a road leading to Bulgari village. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HATHRAS: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has completed its probe into the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman after an alleged gangrape, a Hathras administration official said on Saturday.

The administration has also lifted restrictions on the media's entry into the village, a day after outsiders, including politicians, were barred from meeting the victim's family due to the ongoing SIT probe, the official said.

"Only the entry of media has been allowed into the village of the victim as the probe of the SIT has completed," Joint Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena told reporters.

ALSO READ | UP government showed it doesn't believe in fundamental rights: Pawar attacks Yogi Adityanath

He also refuted allegations that the administration had confined the victim's family and confiscated their phones.

Amid country-wide outrage over the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Wednesday formed a three-member SIT which was instructed to submit its report by October 14, according to officials.

The Hathras administration had on Thursday clamped prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people, in the district where political parties had reached and staged protest to demand justice for the young woman, who died earlier this week, a fortnight after her alleged gangrape here.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath has rushed senior officials, including the additional chief secretary (home) and DGP to Hathras, to meet the family of the alleged gangrape victim.

Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi and Director General of Police H C Awasthi have left for Hathras and would be submitting their report to the chief minister upon returning, a government spokesperson said.

ALSO READ | Ram temple foundation laid, but jungle raj reigns in UP: Shiv Sena's jibe at Yogi Adityanath government

We have left for Hathras and will meet the family members and take detailed information about the incident, Awasthi said when contacted.

After returning from there we will be submitting a report on the entire incident to the chief minister, he added.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in a Hathras village on September 14.

She was taken to Aligarh hospital in a serious condition from where she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she died.

The incident led to nationwide outrage with political parties staging protests and demonstrations.

