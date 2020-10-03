J&K Lt Guv urges Kashmir militants to shun violence

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday appealed to the local militants to shun the path of violence and return to the social mainstream. “People of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the youth, want to tread the path of progress and development, and the government is committed to making J&K a role model of development, prosperity.

We will empower youth and strengthen panachayat institutions,” Sinha said, launching J&K government’s ambitious Back to Village phase III from Shermal, Shopian. He asked the local militants to shun the path of violence. “I urge the misguided youth to shun violence and return to the mainstream. The government is ready to help them with jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities,” the L-G said.

He called upon the youth to take advantage of a new wave of educational and business reforms being ushered in by the J&K administration. “J&K people are peace loving people, who believe in dignified life.

Our youth now have understood terrible results of violence and it is why they are pursuing their career and cracking prestigious exams.” In a related development, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said militancy related incidents in Jammu & Kashmir had winessed a decline.