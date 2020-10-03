STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lion cub found dead in Gujarat's Gir forest

No external injury marks were found on the carcass, which has been sent for post-mortem, the official said.

Lion cub

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JUNAGADH: A female lion cub was found dead in Dedakdi range of Gir forest in Gujarat's Junagadh district on Saturday, a forest department official said.

The carcass of a six to seven-month-old female lion cub was found in Dedakdi range of Gir West division forest, said D T Vasavada, chief conservator of forests (wildlife), Junagadh.

Gujarat is the only abode of Asiatic lions, and a full-moon light observation carried out by the forest department in June estimated its population to rise 29 per cent to 674.

As per the May 2015 census, there were 523 Asiatic lions in Gir, which was also an increase of 27 per cent from 2010.

