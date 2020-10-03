STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MRI scan at Rs 50: 'Cheapest' diagnostic facility to start functioning from December

Diagnostic machines worth Rs 6 crore were donated to the hospital. These include four machines for dialysis, and a machine each for ultrasound, X-Ray and MRI, he said.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's "cheapest" diagnostic facility will start functioning at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in December and an MRI here will cost just Rs 50, according to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

A dialysis centre is also being set up at Guru Harkrishan Hospital on the gurdwara premises. It will start functioning next week. A dialysis procedure will cost only Rs 600, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) services will be available for the needy for just Rs 50. For others, an MRI scan will cost Rs 800. A committee of doctors has been set up to decide who needs concession, Sirsa said.

In private laboratories, an MRI costs at least Rs 2,500. People from lower income groups will be able to get an X-Ray and ultrasound done for just Rs 150.

The machines are being installed and the diagnostic centre will be operational in the first week of December. These will be the most affordable diagnostic services in the country, Sirsa said.

