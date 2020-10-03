STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab CM was on farm bills committee: Union minister Danve

Published: 03rd October 2020 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.​ (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Saturday said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, whose party is protesting against the new farm sector laws, was part of a committee which studied the draft legislations.

Singh's government was in favour of the bills, he claimed. The Congress, which rules in Punjab, is opposing the new laws.

Danve, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution, said the three bills were introduced after extensive consultations with all stakeholders, and claimed they were being opposed for "political purposes".

"These bills were not brought by the BJP alone. A committee of chief ministers, including CM Amarinder Singh of Punjab, deliberated on them. "The opposition parties had had their say on the bills," Danve said, speaking to reporters here.

He claimed the Punjab government was in favour of the bills as farmers there were paying 8.5 per cent tax while selling their produce.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 became law after getting the presidential assent earlier this week.

