STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Short supply, high demand push egg prices up in Bengal

Retail price has shot up to Rs 7 a piece, while branded eggs are sold over Rs 10 per unit, they said.

Published: 03rd October 2020 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

eggs, protein

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: After onion and potato, eggs, another kitchen staple, became dearer in West Bengal due to a shortage in supply and rising demand, and consumers may not get respite soon from soaring prices of the poultry product with upcoming festive season, traders said on Saturday.

Retail price has shot up to Rs 7 a piece, while branded eggs are sold over Rs 10 per unit, they said.

"Consumers, who had shunned poultry products due to the scare of coronavirus earlier, are now consuming eggs to meet their nutritional requirement in the fight against the virus.

This has led to a rise in demand," traders in the city said.

Retail egg prices had soared by nearly 60 per cent in the last six months from about Rs 4 apiece in April and May, and it has gone up by about 20 per cent in September mainly due to supply shortages, they said.

"I am selling eggs at Rs 7 apiece now, while I had sold at Rs 4 per unit in April," a grocery store owner said.

Prices of branded eggs in large format stores have increased to over Rs 10 per piece, while brown and other speciality ones are sold at higher prices.

"About 25 per cent of birds had been culled before time in the initial months of the lockdown due to disruption in feed supply and labour issues.

"Given the shortage in supply, price may rise further and is likely to stay firm at least for another three months," Saguna south Bengal head Balaji R told PTI.

About 2.7-2.8 crore eggs are consumed daily in West Bengal, while the per-day production stands at 1.8 crore.

Arambagh Hatcheries managing director Prasun Kr Roy said poultry industry has lost around Rs 50,000 crore due to the pandemic.

"Both eggs and poultry meat prices are ruling high due to early culling of birds on a large scale.

It will take time to normalise production and supply," he said.

With hotels and restaurants resuming their operations, demand for eggs has been increasing and will rise further during the festive season, an official of the West Bengal Poultry Federation said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
egg egg price
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp