Sushant death row: CBI should make probe report public, says Anil Deshmukh

By PTI

NAGPUR: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said the CBI should soon make public its inquiry report into Sushant Singh Rajput's death so that people know whether it was a case of suicide or murder.

Talking to reporters here, the minister said the Maharashtra government was waiting for the CBI probe report in the case.

Replying to a question about reports which said that Rajput's death was a case of suicide and not murder, Deshmukh said, "We have not received any official information regarding that. It won't be appropriate to comment on it until we get official information. We will give a statement as and when we receive any official information about it," he said.

"We want that the CBI inquiry report into the case should soon come before public so that they get to know whether it was a suicide or murder," he said.

Earlier this week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had said that it has not reached any conclusion in Rajput's death case and that all aspects were under investigation.

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

The Mumbai Police had earlier registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation.

However, the CBI took over the probe into the high- profile case in August following the Supreme Court's nod.

Rajput's father K K Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against his son's rumoured girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting the late actor's suicide.

Deshmukh had in the past defended the Mumbai Police's investigation into the case, saying the force conducted the probe in a "professional manner".