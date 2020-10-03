STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unlock 5: States with high COVID-19 caseloads not keen to reopen schools

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and Bihar have given indications that re-opening of schools until after several weeks may not be on the agenda. 

Published: 03rd October 2020 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

A cleanliness worker disinfects an exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

Representational Image. (File Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Despite the Centre’s fresh guidelines for Unlock 5.0, giving states and UTs the powers to decide on re-opening of schools and coaching institutions after October 15, most states struggling with high Covid-19 cases are in no hurry to do so very soon, said sources in the Union Education Ministry.

“We have now been intimated by the states that most of them want to keep schools shut till at least October or even later as they are not confident about reopening of the educational institutions in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases,” a senior official in the education ministry said. 

Another official pointed out that, so far, among major states, only UP where the official Covid-19 case tally has reached 4,03,101 and the number of active cases are 50,378, has declared its intent for re-opening educational institutions in a graded manner.

On Thursday, the UP government allowed the opening of schools in a phased manner, while maintaining consultation with various stakeholders and due permission from parents.

Most other high burden states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and Bihar, however, have given indications that re-opening of schools until after several weeks may not be on the agenda.

A guideline by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued last month too had suggested that the decision to re-open schools and education institutions should be taken with the consent of parents or guardians.

It had also released a detailed list of operating procedures with states and UTs, but states were also allowed to come up with their guidelines as well to suit local requirements. On Thursday, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank, said the department of higher education may decide in consultation with the MHA on the reopening of colleges and universities.

“Guidelines for reopening of schools/HEIs outside containment zones: States/UTs may decide in respect of reopening of schools & coaching institutes after Oct 15, in a graded manner,” he had tweeted.

As per UGC’s latest calendar, the academic session for freshers is set to begin in November but it’s likely to be through online.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Unlock 5
