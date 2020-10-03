STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP Congress chief put under house arrest ahead of Rahul's scheduled visit to Hathras

According to party spokesperson Anshu Awasthi, police personnel have been stationed outside Ajay Kumar Lallu's house is Lucknow and he is not being allowed to venture outside.

Published: 03rd October 2020 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu has been put under house arrest here ahead of the scheduled visit of senior leader Rahul Gandhi to Hathras on Saturday, the party said.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu has been placed under house arrest at his residence in the state capital, Awasthi said.

The step has been taken to prevent Lallu from joining Rahul Gandhi who is scheduled to visit Hathras, he added.

By doing so, the state government is only exposing itself.

It has removed all doubts from people's mind that it has resorted to gundagardi and is blatantly standing with the criminals of Hathras, he said.

A tweet by Uttar Pradesh Congress said, "Our state president Shri Ajay Kumar Lalluji, our district heads and more than 500 workers have been placed under house arrest. Yogiji don't stop those who fight for justice." 

