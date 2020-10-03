WATCH | PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, inaugurated the 9.02-kilometre long Atal Tunnel, the longest highway tunnel in the world built at an altitude of 3,000 meters (10,00 feet) which will reduce the distance between Manali and Keylong by going through Lahaul-Spiti in 46 km.

It will facilitate the movement of armed forces and infantry combat vehicles to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh besides boosting the tourism and winter sports in the region.

The tunnel was built in the Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas at an altitude of 3,000 metres from the mean sea level using drill and blast NATM (New Austria Tunnelling Method) techniques by the Border Roads Organisation at a cost of about Rs 4,000 crore and will remain open throughout the year.

Benefits of the tunnel

Without the tunnel the valley remained cut off for about six months every year amid heavy snowfall.

The tunnel will reduce the distance on road between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time by about four to five hours.

Some three thousand cars and 1,500 trucks will pass through tunnel daily who’s overhead clearance is 5.525 metres and is horse-shoe shaped.

Its not just Leh that will be connected all-year round but also Lahul-Spiti the tribal district of the Himachal Pradesh.

Emergency measures

There is an emergency exit at every 500 meters, a broadcasting system with CCTV cameras at every 250 meters, an automatic detection system, fire hydrant at every 60 meters, a telephone at every 150 meters, and air quality monitoring system at every one kilometre of the tunnel.

The construction of the tunnel began in 2010 as the foundation stone was laid by then UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on June 28 that year.

After the Geological Survey of India had given the green signal for the tunnel in 2,000 and in 2002 the then Prime Minsiter Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave the go ahead.

The feasibility study for the tunnel was first done in 1990.

Prime Minister Modi reached Manali earlier today, where he was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence staff Bipin Rawat Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur and the DG BRO Lt Gen Harpal Singh at the inauguration ceremony.

After inauguration, PM Modi walked around the tunnel.

The South Portal of the tunnel is twenty five km from Manali at an altitude of 3,060 metres, while North Portal is near village Teling, Sissu in Lahaul Valley at an altitude of 3,071 Metres.