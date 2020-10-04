STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Blatant hypocrisy': BJP attacks West Bengal govt over rising crimes against women

In a statement, Bista said the West Bengal government has refused to share crime data with the Union home ministry for the year 2019-20 due to rising crime graph in the state.

Published: 04th October 2020 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

BJP Flag used for representational purposes. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her attack on it over the Hathras case, saying the state under her leadership has the "worst track record" of crime against women.

BJP national spokesperson and MP Raju Bista noted that Banerjee had claimed that the country is under "super autocracy", as he said the comments amounted to her "confession" because no one would know better than people of the state as to what it means to live under a "dictatorial regime".

In a statement, Bista said the West Bengal government has refused to share crime data with the Union home ministry for the year 2019-20 due to rising crime graph in the state.

West Bengal also topped the list as major source areas for trafficking to red-light areas across India, and majority of these trafficked children are female, he said, attacking Banerjee.

"The blatant hypocrisy of the Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee is absolutely nauseating. Yesterday, the TMC took out a protest rally in Kolkata but at the same time a CPI(M) rally was attacked by TMC goons and the BJP was denied permission to hold a rally," Bista said.

He added, "Everyone in West Bengal is aware of how TMC has worked to erode the very basis of democracy in the state.

Her government stopped following the Constitution a long time back.

"On the one hand her party cadres are attacking and even "murdering" opposition supporters, he alleged, and on the other the state police is working as a TMC frontal organisation being used to intimidate, threaten and torture political opponents.

Thousands of those opposed to the TMC have been "falsely" implicated in fabricated cases, he claimed.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bjp women safety Bengal government
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp