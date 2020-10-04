'Blatant hypocrisy': BJP attacks West Bengal govt over rising crimes against women

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her attack on it over the Hathras case, saying the state under her leadership has the "worst track record" of crime against women.

BJP national spokesperson and MP Raju Bista noted that Banerjee had claimed that the country is under "super autocracy", as he said the comments amounted to her "confession" because no one would know better than people of the state as to what it means to live under a "dictatorial regime".

In a statement, Bista said the West Bengal government has refused to share crime data with the Union home ministry for the year 2019-20 due to rising crime graph in the state.

West Bengal also topped the list as major source areas for trafficking to red-light areas across India, and majority of these trafficked children are female, he said, attacking Banerjee.

"The blatant hypocrisy of the Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee is absolutely nauseating. Yesterday, the TMC took out a protest rally in Kolkata but at the same time a CPI(M) rally was attacked by TMC goons and the BJP was denied permission to hold a rally," Bista said.

He added, "Everyone in West Bengal is aware of how TMC has worked to erode the very basis of democracy in the state.

Her government stopped following the Constitution a long time back.

"On the one hand her party cadres are attacking and even "murdering" opposition supporters, he alleged, and on the other the state police is working as a TMC frontal organisation being used to intimidate, threaten and torture political opponents.

Thousands of those opposed to the TMC have been "falsely" implicated in fabricated cases, he claimed.