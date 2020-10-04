Ex-Madhya Pradesh MLA kicks up row, asks why has nobody made a bomb to kill Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A former Madhya Pradesh legislator and Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) leader has kicked up a political row by asking at a public meeting why no one is making a bomb to eliminate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The former Ghansor MLA of Seoni district Ramgulam Uikey, while addressing a meeting of villagers recently in Seoni district, targeted the Narendra Modi government over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One man (the PM) is fooling the entire country of 130 crore people. How can the government claim that people are getting treated from the novel Coronavirus, when the present central government has failed even in developing a vaccine against the killer virus,” said Uikey.

“Ab bomb nahi ban rahein hain kya, Indira Gandhi ko maarne ke liye goli ban gayee, Rajiv Gandhi ko maarne ke liye manav bomb ban gaye, Modiji ko udane ke liye koi bomb nahi bana sak raha hai kya (Have creation of bombs stopped. There were bullets to assassinate Indira Gandhi, while a human bomb killed Rajiv Gandhi, then why can’t anyone make a bomb to eliminate Modiji.),” he further added.

Reacting to the development, local BJP leader of Seoni district Pramod Patel said, “The former MLA Ramgulam Uikey has made a highly objectionable speech just to gather cheap publicity and mislead the tribal population. Asking to make a bomb to kill the PM amounts to a grave offence. I demand that the Seoni district police superintendent takes cognizance of the matter and initiates legal action against the ex-MLA.”

Surprisingly, none of the BJP leaders have submitted any police complaint.