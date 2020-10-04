STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ex-Madhya Pradesh MLA kicks up row, asks why has nobody made a bomb to kill Narendra Modi

The former Ghansor MLA of Seoni district Ramgulam Uikey, while addressing a meeting of villagers recently in Seoni district, targeted the Narendra Modi government over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 04th October 2020 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A former Madhya Pradesh legislator and Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) leader has kicked up a political row by asking at a public meeting why no one is making a bomb to eliminate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The former Ghansor MLA of Seoni district Ramgulam Uikey, while addressing a meeting of villagers recently in Seoni district, targeted the Narendra Modi government over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One man (the PM) is fooling the entire country of 130 crore people. How can the government claim that people are getting treated from the novel Coronavirus, when the present central government has failed even in developing a vaccine against the killer virus,” said Uikey.

“Ab bomb nahi ban rahein hain kya, Indira Gandhi ko maarne ke liye goli ban gayee, Rajiv Gandhi ko maarne ke liye manav bomb ban gaye, Modiji ko udane ke liye koi bomb nahi bana sak raha hai kya (Have creation of bombs stopped. There were bullets to assassinate Indira Gandhi, while a human bomb killed Rajiv Gandhi, then why can’t anyone make a bomb to eliminate Modiji.),” he further added. 

Reacting to the development, local BJP leader of Seoni district Pramod Patel said, “The former MLA Ramgulam Uikey has made a highly objectionable speech just to gather cheap publicity and mislead the tribal population. Asking to make a bomb to kill the PM amounts to a grave offence. I demand that the Seoni district police superintendent takes cognizance of the matter and initiates legal action against the ex-MLA.”

Surprisingly, none of the BJP leaders have submitted any police complaint.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramgulam Uikey PM Narendra Modi Madhya Pradesh Coronavirus
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp