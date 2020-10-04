Hathras gang rape case: Yogi Adityanath accuses Opposition of fanning hatred among communities

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition, CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused it of attempting to foment caste conflict in Uttar Pradesh as part of its evil design and malicious attempt to cast a shadow on the ongoing development works in the state.

Amid the onslaught on him over the Hathras gang rape and murder, the chief minister broke his silence in an address to the BJP workers in Naugaon Sadat in Amroha district. "Certain political forces were unable to digest the development works being carried out by the BJP dispensation and were adopting every trick up their sleeves to the state into a caste conflagration. They were out to hatch a conspiracy to destabilize the government functioning by fanning hatred among castes and communities," the chief minister said in his video address.

The CM’s attack came even as Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and RLD vice-president Jayant Chaudhary marched to Hathras to meet the family of the victim.

Exhorting his party workers to pull up socks for the upcoming by-poll to seven assembly seats on November 3, CM Yogi claimed that despite the Corona pandemic, the UP government was carrying out public specific schemes. “Because of Corona, the by-elections would be of a different kind this time. There would be no big rallies,” Yogi said while pushing booth level workers in carrying out door to door campaigns and apprising people about the schemes of the Centre and the state government.

Yogi said that if the party managed to reach every voter through its booth-level functionaries, then they would emerge victorious in the forthcoming by-elections.

The CM asked the party workers to be aware of the designs of opposition and expose its plot in front of the people while carrying out a door –to- door contact campaign.

The CM reiterated his government is committed to having 3 lakh job vacancies in the coming days, further adding that 20 lakh youngsters have already got government help in getting employment in the state. He urged the BJP functionaries to work in a bid to fulfill the dreams of late Chetan Chauhan, former cricketer, and MLA of Naugaon Sadat.

Chauhan wanted development of Moradabad division as a whole, for which the party should now aspire, Yogi said.