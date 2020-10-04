STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hathras gang rape case: Yogi Adityanath accuses Opposition of fanning hatred among communities

The CM’s attack came even as Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and RLD vice-president Jayant Chaudhary marched to Hathras to meet the family of the victim.

Published: 04th October 2020 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition, CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused it of attempting to foment caste conflict in Uttar Pradesh as part of its evil design and malicious attempt to cast a shadow on the ongoing development works in the state. 

Amid the onslaught on him over the Hathras gang rape and murder, the chief minister broke his silence in an address to the BJP workers in Naugaon Sadat in Amroha district. "Certain political forces were unable to digest the development works being carried out by the BJP dispensation and were adopting every trick up their sleeves to the state into a caste conflagration. They were out to hatch a conspiracy to destabilize the government functioning by fanning hatred among castes and communities," the chief minister said in his video address. 

The CM’s attack came even as Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and RLD vice-president Jayant Chaudhary marched to Hathras to meet the family of the victim.

Exhorting his party workers to pull up socks for the upcoming by-poll to seven assembly seats on November 3, CM Yogi claimed that despite the Corona pandemic, the UP government was carrying out public specific schemes. “Because of Corona, the by-elections would be of a different kind this time. There would be no big rallies,” Yogi said while pushing booth level workers in carrying out door to door campaigns and apprising people about the schemes of the Centre and the state government. 

Yogi said that if the party managed to reach every voter through its booth-level functionaries, then they would emerge victorious in the forthcoming by-elections.

The CM asked the party workers to be aware of the designs of opposition and expose its plot in front of the people while carrying out a door –to- door contact campaign.

The CM reiterated his government is committed to having 3 lakh job vacancies in the coming days, further adding that 20 lakh youngsters have already got government help in getting employment in the state. He urged the BJP functionaries to work in a bid to fulfill the dreams of late Chetan Chauhan, former cricketer, and MLA of Naugaon Sadat. 

Chauhan wanted development of Moradabad division as a whole, for which the party should now aspire, Yogi said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hathras gang rape murder case Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh government Opposition parties protests
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp