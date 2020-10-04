STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hathras rape case: Rajasthan Congress to hold two-hour long protest on October 5

After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

Published: 04th October 2020 03:55 PM

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi meet the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being allegedly raped two weeks ago. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Congress Committee will hold a two-hour silent protest on Monday against the alleged gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four men on September 14.

She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of night.

"The Congress party will hold a 'maun satyagraha' at district headquarters level from 10 am to 12 am on Monday in protest against the incident of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh," PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra said on Sunday.

The party will hold the protest to seek justice for the victim's family, he said.

