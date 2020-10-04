STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

LJP decides to break away from NDA due to 'ideological differences', will contest Bihar elections alone

Amid speculations that LJP would part ways with the NDA, a Central Parliamentary Board meeting was held under the leadership of party chief Chirag Paswan today, where the call was taken. 

Published: 04th October 2020 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Scene from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)'s Central Parliamentary Board meeting. (Photo | ANI)

Scene from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)'s Central Parliamentary Board meeting. (Photo | ANI)

By Online Desk

With Bihar going to polls in another three weeks, the Lok Janshakti Party has decided to contest the elections alone and not within an alliance with NDA, Abdul Khaliq, National General Secretary, LJP announced.

Amid speculations that LJP would part ways with the NDA, a Central Parliamentary Board meeting was held under the leadership of party chief Chirag Paswan today, where the call to break away was taken due to 'ideological differences'.

LJP will hence be contesting the elections alone on 143 seats on its own.

Paswan had on Saturday sought people’s “blessings” for his party’s ‘Bihar first Bihari first’ vision document and heaped praise on PM Narendra Modi, has made it amply clear that his main grouse is against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar-led JD(U). 

The seat-sharing talks in the NDA had been stuck because Chirag has proved to be a tough bargainer and had been adamant on contesting 130 seats and fighting against JD-U contestants.

The LJP, which survives on Dalit politics, had won only two of the 42 seats in contested in 2015. Yet, the party has been surprisingly assertive under Chirag’s leadership.

In Bihar, voters belonging to Dalits, extreme backward castes and other backward classes constitute 56% of total electorate. While the BJP in a fix over the seat-sharing stalemate, some leaders feel the LJP’s exit would benefit the party vis-à-vis JD-U. Relations between these two parties had earlier nosedived when Paswan began sharing his views publically against law and order situation under CM Nitish Kumar's rule.

(With ENS, agency inputs)

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LJP Bihar elections Bihar polls NDA
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp