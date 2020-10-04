Maharashtra BJP leader urges CM Yogi to take action against cops who 'manhandled' Priyanka Gandhi

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a surprising turn of events, a BJP leader from Maharashtra slammed the Uttar Pradesh Police for their high-handedness with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other women protesting against Hathras gang-rape incident.

Vice-president of BJP Maharashtra, Chitra Wagh, on Sunday asked chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take action against cops for their misconduct. "There should be female cops in the police force at such times so that male police officials don't grab women. If there are women protesters, male cops should not misbehave with the. The chief minister, who believes in the Hindu culture and traditions, should take action against these errant officials," Wagh said taking a swipe at CM Adityanath.

The incident, where the Congress leader is held by her clothes, has drawn criticism from across party lines. On Friday, when the Gandhis were on their way to Hathras to meet the family of the gang-rape victim, their convoy was stopped on the Yamuna Expressway. Despite police stopping them, the two leaders decided to set off on foot but were manhandled, detained, and released later.

Shiv Sena leader and vice chairman of Maharashtra state legislative council Nilam Gore wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the suspension of the police personnel who manhandled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other women when they were on the way to Hathras. Stating that Shah must take this issue seriously, Gore said, "The Hathras incident has shattered the people of this country. the government must protect girls and women from such goons who are a walking threat in broad daylight."

The Maharashtra Congress, meanwhile, has called for a statewide protest on Monday. "Women and girls are not safe in BJP-ruled states. PM Narendra Modi, who chanted the 'Beti Bachao' slogan is silent even today. The Congress party will hold a statewide satyagraha on Monday to demand an answer from the egoistic and insensitive BJP government in Uttar Pradesh to ensure that the victim gets justice. The satyagraha will be held at all the district headquarters in the state," said Balasaheb Thorat, the Maharashtra Congress president. He also demanded a judicial inquiry in the incident.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogiaditynath has come under attack over the Hathras incident where a 19-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped and thrashed on September 14. She breathed her last in Safdurjung Hospital. The incident has also drawn widespread criticism as her body was forcibly cremated in the absence of her family members.