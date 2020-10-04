Man arrested for raping seven-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh

By PTI

PRATAPGARH: A man was arrested in Kandhai police station area of this district on Sunday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl, officials said.

"On the evening of September 22, the girl was playing at the door of her house, when the 22-year-old man from the same village took her to a toilet and allegedly raped her, SHO of the police station Tushardutt Tyagi said.

The accused threatened her girl with dire consequences, if she told anyone about the incident, he said.

A day after the rape, the condition of the girl deteriorated.

On September 30, when her condition worsened, she was taken to a hospital where she narrated the incident to her family members, the police official said.

A case was registered against the accused on October 1 following complaints by the family members of the girl, and he was arrested on Sunday, the SHO said, adding the matter was being probed.