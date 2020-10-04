STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed

Official sources said the attack was perpetrated near Hetlong village under Jairampur police station at around 9 am.

Published: 04th October 2020 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)

Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Assam Rifles jawan was killed while another was injured in an ambush carried out by suspected militants in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Official sources said the attack was perpetrated near Hetlong village under Jairampur police station at around 9 am.

The state administration, as well as security forces, suspected the involvement of 30-35 militants of the Paresh Baruah faction of United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA Independent) and the Yung Aung faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) in the incident.

“The militants carried out the attack on a water tanker of the 19 Assam Rifles. It was travelling to a village to fetch water,” Changlang District Magistrate Devansh Yadav told New Indian Express.

He neither confirmed nor denied reports that the militants had triggered an IED blast prior to opening indiscriminate fire.

“We received reports that there was an explosion. However, we cannot confirm it until we receive the report of autopsy. But shots were fired. In all likelihood, death was caused by bullet injuries,” Yadav said.

Defence sources said the injured jawan was admitted to a government hospital in Changlang. He is likely to be airlifted to Assam. It was not immediately known how many personnel were travelling by the water tanker. It was not escorted by any other vehicle.

In May last year, suspected NSCN-K militants had carried out a similar attack on an Assam Rifles water tanker in Nagaland’s Mon district in which two personnel were killed and three others injured.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Rifles militant ambush
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp