Uttarakhand police set up special cell for Jammu and Kashmir residents

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand police department has set up a special cell in Dehradun to address the grievances of residents of Jammu & Kashmir who reside in the hill state.

The cell was set up on Saturday following an order of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to stop incidents involving issues relating to any form of harassment including discrimination, intimidation or attacks along with others against the J&K residents in Uttarakhand including students, said police.

Ashok Kumar director-general, Uttarakhand Police, said, “The cell was set up following the MHA order to deal with incidents against the J&K residents. The cell will ensure action against any person found involved in any incident against the J&K residents living in Uttarakhand".

Mamta Vohra, a senior police officer of additional superintendent of police rank of the state has been appointed nodal officer of the cell.

The state police department officials also shared her contact details with the J&K residents (mobile number and email id -- 9412029346 and mamtavohra@gmail.com).

Jammu & Kashmir Students Association delegation last week apprised the senior police officers of the state about various issues that Kashmiri students face.

Nasir Khuehami, spokesperson of the association said, "We are thankful to the officials of the state for prompt action. I hope the issues which we face will be dealt by police and we will be protected".

Last week, the association had approached the state police and requested for a special grievance cell which ensures the safety and security of the students and followed it in letter and spirit.

In April, during lockdown Kashmiri students in Dehradun alleged harassment by their landlords and said they are being pressured for eviction amidst ongoing lockdown. The students said that they were under severe stress as they have nowhere to go.

However, to guard against any such move across the country, central government and state governments had issue d orders against eviction of tenants and relaxation of rent for months amidst ongoing outbreak.



