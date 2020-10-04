Why were farm laws implemented amid COVID-19? Rahul Gandhi leads tractor rally in Punjab's Moga

By Agencies

MOGA: Taking the center stage in Punjab's Moga, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led a tractor rally to protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

Gandhi, who arrived in the district on Sunday afternoon, will lead tractor rallies for three days beginning today.

Holding a public meeting at Badni Kalan in Moga before the rally, he asked why the farm bills were implemented in haste.

If farmers are happy with these laws then why are they protesting across the nation? Why is every farmer in Punjab protesting, he asked.

#WATCH: Punjab: CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party's state chief Sunil Jakhar take part in tractor yatra from Badhni Kalan to Jattpura as part of party's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'. pic.twitter.com/TpXTpxcGCx — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal are also in attendance at the venue.

Speaking at the podium, Singh asserted that as long as the laws passed in the Parliament are not amended to make the MSP compulsory, their promises were futile.

Former minister and MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had been staying away from all Congress activities, is among those present in the district.

What was the need to implement these laws amid #COVID19? What was the haste? If you had to implement you should've discussed in Lok Sabha-Rajya Sabha. PM says laws are being framed for farmers. If it's the case, why didn't you discuss openly in the House: Rahul Gandhi. #FarmBills pic.twitter.com/l7JRkD5eoB — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

The tractor rallies, which have been named as 'Kheti Bachao Yatra', will cover more than 50 km, spread over three days in various districts and constituencies.

Farmers in Punjab have been protesting against the new farm legislations.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm reforms would pave the way for the dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

The government has maintained that there will be no change in the MSP.

President Ram Nath Kovind had given assent to the three contentious bills -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.