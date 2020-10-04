STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Why were farm laws implemented amid COVID-19? Rahul Gandhi leads tractor rally in Punjab's Moga

Gandhi, who arrived in the district on Sunday afternoon, will lead tractor rallies for three days beginning today.

Published: 04th October 2020 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Agencies

MOGA: Taking the center stage in Punjab's Moga, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led a tractor rally to protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

Gandhi, who arrived in the district on Sunday afternoon, will lead tractor rallies for three days beginning today.

Holding a public meeting at Badni Kalan in Moga before the rally, he asked why the farm bills were implemented in haste.

If farmers are happy with these laws then why are they protesting across the nation? Why is every farmer in Punjab protesting, he asked.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal are also in attendance at the venue.

Speaking at the podium, Singh asserted that as long as the laws passed in the Parliament are not amended to make the MSP compulsory, their promises were futile.

ALSO READ | Anit-farm laws protest: Rahul Gandhi to kick start 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' on October 4 from Punjab

Former minister and MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had been staying away from all Congress activities, is among those present in the district.

The tractor rallies, which have been named as 'Kheti Bachao Yatra', will cover more than 50 km, spread over three days in various districts and constituencies.

Farmers in Punjab have been protesting against the new farm legislations.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm reforms would pave the way for the dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

The government has maintained that there will be no change in the MSP.

President Ram Nath Kovind had given assent to the three contentious bills -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Anti farm laws protests Farm Laws Punjab Moga Kheti Bachao Yatra
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp