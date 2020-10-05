STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Anti-Sikh riots: HC asks police to respond to contempt plea by witness Abhishek Verma

On August 18, he approached the trial court which asked the police to continue providing the security cover for a month to enable him to approach the appropriate forum.

Published: 05th October 2020 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court

Delhi high court

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of two senior officers of the police on a plea by controversial arms dealer Abhishek Verma, a witness in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots, seeking contempt action against them for allegedly disobeying a judicial order to continue providing him security.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva asked the counsel for the Delhi police officials as to why Verma's security was scaled down despite an order passed by a trial court which had on August 18 asked it to continue providing the security cover for a month to enable him to approach the appropriate forum.

When the counsel for the police officers said they were trying to review the security assessment, the high court said, what if something would have happened to him during that period.

He is an important witness in the (riots) case.

 Verma has sought contempt action against Additional Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police and Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police of South District for alleged wilful disobedience and for not complying with the directions passed by the chief metropolitan magistrate on August 18 to continue providing police security to him as per his previous security arrangements.

Verma was earlier provided with three security personnel for his personal security as well as of his family members as they were receiving threats.

Another single judge bench of the high court, as in interim measure on September 28, has directed the police to continue providing three security personnel round the clock to Verma.

It had sought replies of CBI and Delhi Police on his plea to direct the authorities to continue providing round the clock police security cover of three armed PSOs as already provided for the protection of Verma and his family members from South District Police Lines, Hauz Khas till his examination is concluded in the riots case before the trial court.

On Monday, advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Verma, said the police officials had outrightly refused to obey the directions of the CMM court and they had not complied with the directions to continue providing proper security to Verma.

Pass an order to initiate contempt proceedings against the respondents (police officers)/ contemnors and punish them as per law, the contempt petition filed through advocate Dinhar Takiar said.

Advocate Shikhar Sheel, appearing for the police officers, assured the court that they will abide by the high court's September 28 order of providing security to Verma.

Justice Sachdeva asked the police officers to file a response to the petition within two weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on October 21.

While Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, who has been given clean chit thrice by the CBI, has refused to undergo the polygraph test, Verma had given conditional consent saying he is ready to undergo the test if he was provided round-the-clock security as he feared threat to his life.

Verma's counsel had earlier told the high court that the security cover provided to him has been suddenly withdrawn by Delhi Police without any prior notice or intimation and also without re-evaluating the threat perception to him and his family members.

The counsel had said the security cover was withdrawn by the police on August 8, without any prior notice and it was a violation of the high court's September 27, 2017 order.

Verma also wrote a letter to the DCP (South) to not withdraw the security.

On August 18, he approached the trial court which asked the police to continue providing the security cover for a month to enable him to approach the appropriate forum.

The plea sought direction to the authorities to continue to provide security to Verma and his family in view of the imminent threat to life and property of them, if he does not withdraw himself from being a witness in the riots case and also for undergoing polygraph test (lie detection test).

The counsel had told the high court that Verma's lie detection test was conducted for three days from December 4 to 6, 2018 and the next day, he again got a threat.

The petition had said that on December 20, 2019 an open threat letter was received by the CMM giving threat to the presiding officer and the counsel for the complainant and the witnesses of the case.

The case pertains to the riots at Gurudwara Pulbangash in North Delhi where three people were killed on November 1, 1984, a day after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Tytler, who has denied any role in the riots, was thrice given clean chit by the CBI in the case, but the agency was directed by the court to further investigate the matter.

The victims had filed a protest petition challenging the CBI's closure reports in the case.

The agency had reinvestigated the case of killing of Badal Singh, Thakur Singh and Gurcharan Singh near the gurudwara after a court in December 2007 refused to accept its closure report.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhishek Verma Anti sikh riots Delhi High Court
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp