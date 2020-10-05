STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army JCO killed in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly and the cross-border firing between the two sides in Nowshera sector was going on when last reports were received

Published: 05th October 2020 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

Indian soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the army was killed in heavy shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

This was the fourth fatal casualty in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the past five days.

"A JCO was killed in unprovoked Pakistani firing and shelling in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, the officials said, adding that further details were awaited.

Earlier, a defence spokesperson said Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled mortars in forward areas in two sectors along the LoC in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region.

       Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector of Rajouri around 6.

30 pm.

         The Indian Army retaliated befittingly and the cross-border firing between the two sides continued for quite some time, the spokesperson said.

Later at around 8.

20 pm, he said Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling in Degwar sector of Poonch district, drawing strong retaliation by the Indian army.

The cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received, a police official said.

Three army personnel were killed and five others injured in Pakistani firing and shelling on forward posts in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch and Naugam sector of Kupwara district on October 1.

PTI TAS AB DPB DPB 10052144 NNNN

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Line of Control Rajouri Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan troops Indian Army
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp