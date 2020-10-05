STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal cannot be made shelter for infiltrators who indulge in anti-national activities: Vijayvargiya

Vijayvargiya, who is the party's Bengal minder, gave a call to defeat the "corrupt, undemocratic and autocratic" TMC in Assembly elections due next year.

Published: 05th October 2020 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said that West Bengal cannot be made a shelter for infiltrators who indulge in anti-national activities, and accused the state's Trinamool Congress government of following appeasement policies for the sake of vote bank.

Addressing a programme to felicitate newly appointed BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy here, Vijayvargiya, who is the party's Bengal minder, gave a call to defeat the "corrupt, undemocratic and autocratic" TMC in Assembly elections due next year.

"Bengal cannot be turned into a dharmsala where anyone can come, stay and indulge in anti-national activities," he said and charged the TMC government with being responsible for the alleged influx of infiltrators.

Asking people to "fight against enemies inside", Vijayvargiya claimed that the Mamata Banerjee government has been pursuing appeasement policies for the sake of vote bank.

Even the cultural identity of Bengal propagated by Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Swami Vivekananda and others was facing threat, the BJP leader alleged.

The TMC wants to indulge in politics on every move the Narendra Modi government is making in favour of the poor "as it only thinks about power while the BJP thinks about the nation", he claimed.

Vijayvargiya also said that West Bengal had once been a front-ranking state in the education sector, but that glory has become a thing of the past.

He said that, if elected, the saffron party will restore the glory of Bengal in every field.

The senior BJP leader alleged that "the TMC has been unleashing violence against opposition party activists.

Vijayvargiya lavished praises on Mukul Roy stating that his "prudence and vast experience will guide the BJP in the state.

" Roy was named a vice-president during the organisational restructuring of the BJP's central unit late last month.

Once considered the number two in the TMC, he had switched over to the saffron party in 2017 following differences with party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Roy, in his speech, said that he will remain with the BJP till his last breath.

On the alleged discontent within the party's state unit following the restructuring, Roy said, "Who holds which post is not important.

What is imperative is a united fight to dislodge the TMC in the assembly polls.

" He also complimented state unit president Dilip Ghosh saying he is a brave soldier who never backs out of a battle.

 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya West Bengal Trinamool Congress government Bengal polls 2021
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp