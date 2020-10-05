STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP holds TMC responsible for party leader's death, cops hint at 'personal enmity'

TMC said the incident was a fallout of the saffron camp’s internal feud. Shukla was a member of BJP’s Barrackpore organisational district committee.

Published: 05th October 2020 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A BJP leader in Barrackpore was shot dead on Sunday night when he was sitting in a road-side tea stall, a stone’s throw from the local Titagarh police station, and around 20 km from Kolkata. 

The police said four assassins riding two motorcycles came and one of the two pillion riders fired at Manish Shukla, the deceased. Shukla, who is known as Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh’s close aide, was hit by five bullets on his head and chest.

Demanding a CBI probe into the killing, the BJP held the ruling TMC responsible for Shukla’s murder when the TMC said the incident was a fallout of the saffron camp’s internal feud. Shukla was a member of BJP’s Barrackpore organisational district committee.

The incident triggered fierce protests on Monday by BJP supporters in Barrackpore as roadblocks were put up and bricks were hurled at the policemen and the law-keepers lobbed teas gas shells and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the violent assembly.

Preliminary investigation by the police pointed out Shukla’s personal enmity which might have led to the incident. "Police is investigating the crime and looking into all possible reasons including personal enmity because the victim was accused in some cases of murder and attempt of murder. Please do not jump on the conclusion without proper investigation. Irresponsible comments on social media tantamount to interference in the investigation. Please refrain from this," West Bengal police wrote on its Twitter handle.

Reacting to the incident, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned the director-general of police who did not turn up. Expressing his discontent, Dhankhar said he would like to interact with CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday night. The chief secretary Alapan Banerjee met the governor with a report submitted by the commissioner of police, Barrackpore.

ALSO READ | BJP councillor Manish Shukla shot dead in Bengal, saffron party demands CBI probe

BJP leaders, including the party’s observer for West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya, visited and Shukla’s house on Monday. They also turned up in front of the mortuary of NRS Hospital where Shukla’s post mortem was conducted. Accusing the police and alleging they were working at the behest of the ruling party, Vijayvargiya said the state government was deliberately delaying the process of handing over the body to Shukla’s family members. He also met the governor to raise the issue.   

BJP’s national vice president Mukul Roy said the incident exposed the inhuman face of the ruling party. "The gruesome murder of Shri Manish Shukla, Councillor from Titagarh, once again exposes the inhuman face of TMC's anarchy in WB. I visited his home today and expressed my condolence to his family. It is really painful to see BJP leaders and workers being killed in WB," he tweeted.

TMC minister Firhad Hakim said the truth would come out after the completion of the investigation. "He (Shukla) was forced to join the BJP by Singh. He was not happy with the BJP," he said.  

Since last year’s general election, Barrackpore witnessed a series of violence with sporadic clashes between TMC supporters and followers of Singh, who defected to the BJP from the ruling party before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and snatched the Barrackpore seat from TMC’s veteran contestant Dinesh Trivedi. At least 12 persons were killed over a period of two months after the election last year.

Shukla was a CPI(M) activist and he changed his political allegiance in 2009 after Singh was elected from Barrackpore constituency on TMC’s ticket. He became a local TMC leader and again changed his political alignment by joining the BJP with Singh.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Shukla murder Bengal BJP TMC Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp