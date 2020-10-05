Hathras gang rape: Pressure to shift District Magistrate, order judicial probe intensifies

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Three new pressure points emerged on Sunday in the horrific gang-rape and murder of a Hathras girl that has left the nation horrified.

While her family pushed for a judicial probe and the political class joined their call for District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar’s transfer, the counter consolidation of upper caste members claiming the four arrested youth in the case had been framed up, was equally noteworthy.

A day after the state government recommended a CBI probe, the victim’s brother changed tack, demanding a judicial probe instead.

“It doesn’t matter who investigates the matter, our questions are still unanswered. Why has no action been taken against the Hathras DM, who misbehaved with my family members and tried to threaten them? We want justice, we want a probe monitored by a Supreme Court judge,” he said.

His demand was echoed by BSP chief Mayawati and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who sought immediate action against the DM.

Mayawati said no impartial inquiry into the matter would be possible if the DM stays in the saddle. Amid mounting pressure, upper caste mahapanchayats are being held in different parts the district on a daily basis to try to change the narrative.

A mahapanchayat held on Sunday drew hundreds of upper caste members from around 30 villages of the district.

Hailing the government’s recommendation for a CBI probe, they questioned the objections of the victim’s family to narco analysis and polygraphic tests as well.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team continued its probe and recorded the statements of the victim’s family.

SP, RLD attempt to storm Hathras village

SP and RLD leaders tried to barge into the victim’s Boolgarhi village on Sunday along with hundreds

of supporters after breaking barricades.

The district police had use to use force to disperse them.