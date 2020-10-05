STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hathras gang rape: Pressure to shift District Magistrate, order judicial probe intensifies

A day after the state government recommended a CBI probe, the victim’s brother changed tack, demanding a judicial probe instead.

Published: 05th October 2020 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel baton charge on Samajwadi Party workers during their visit to meet the family members of a 19-year-old gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Three new pressure points emerged on Sunday in the horrific gang-rape and murder of a Hathras girl that has left the nation horrified.

While her family pushed for a judicial probe and the political class joined their call for District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar’s transfer, the counter consolidation of upper caste members claiming the four arrested youth in the case had been framed up, was equally noteworthy.

A day after the state government recommended a CBI probe, the victim’s brother changed tack, demanding a judicial probe instead.

“It doesn’t matter who investigates the matter, our questions are still unanswered. Why has no action been taken against the Hathras DM, who misbehaved with my family members and tried to threaten them? We want justice, we want a probe monitored by a Supreme Court judge,” he said.

His demand was echoed by BSP chief Mayawati and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who sought immediate action against the DM.

Mayawati said no impartial inquiry into the matter would be possible if the DM stays in the saddle. Amid mounting pressure, upper caste mahapanchayats are being held in different parts the district on a daily basis to try to change the narrative.

A mahapanchayat held on Sunday drew hundreds of upper caste members from around 30 villages of the district.

Hailing the government’s recommendation for a CBI probe, they questioned the objections of the victim’s family to narco analysis and polygraphic tests as well.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team continued its probe and recorded the statements of the victim’s family. 

SP, RLD attempt to storm Hathras village

SP and RLD leaders tried to barge into the victim’s Boolgarhi village on Sunday along with hundreds
of supporters after breaking barricades.

The district police had use to use force to disperse them.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hathras gang rape UP Police CBI
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp