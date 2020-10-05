STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JEE-Advanced results announced; Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam: IIT officials

The second and third rank have been bagged by Gangula Bhuvan Reddy and Vaibhav Raj respectively.

Published: 05th October 2020 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

The IIT director also noted that the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is now conducted multiple times a year.

IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pune boy Chirag Falor has bagged the top rank in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced, results of which was announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Monday, according to officials.

IIT-Delhi was responsible for conducting the exam this year.

In total, 1.6 lakh students had registered for the exam and 1.5 lakh appeared for it.

Over 43,000 candidates, including 6,707 girls, have cleared the exam.

While Falor has scored 352 out of 396 marks, Vijaywada's Gangula Bhuvan Reddy and Bihar's Vaibhav Raj bagged the second and third rank respectively.

Kanishka Mittl, who bagged the 17th rank, is the topper among girls.

She scored 315 out of 396 marks.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' took to Twitter to congratulate the candidates who cleared the exam.

"I congratulate all students of #JEEAdvanced who got their desired rank and request them to work for #AtmaNirbharBharat in the near future. Plenty of opportunities are available for students who couldn't get their desired rank. Students should remember that an exam cannot define them," the minister said.

JEE-Advanced was conducted on September 27 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main for admission to engineering colleges was conducted from September 1 to 6.

Staggered entry and exit of candidates, use of sanitisers at gates, distribution of masks and social distancing as candidates queued up, were followed at examinations centres across the country.

While a total of 8.58 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE-Main exam, 2.5 lakh of the candidates were eligible to appear for JEE-Advanced, which is conducted for admission to the 23 IITs in the country.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chirag Falor JEE-Advanced IIT-Delhi Gangula Bhuvan Reddy Vaibhav Raj
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp