JEE-Advanced results announced; Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam: IIT officials

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pune boy Chirag Falor has bagged the top rank in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced, results of which was announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Monday, according to officials.

IIT-Delhi was responsible for conducting the exam this year.

In total, 1.6 lakh students had registered for the exam and 1.5 lakh appeared for it.

Over 43,000 candidates, including 6,707 girls, have cleared the exam.

While Falor has scored 352 out of 396 marks, Vijaywada's Gangula Bhuvan Reddy and Bihar's Vaibhav Raj bagged the second and third rank respectively.

Kanishka Mittl, who bagged the 17th rank, is the topper among girls.

She scored 315 out of 396 marks.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' took to Twitter to congratulate the candidates who cleared the exam.

"I congratulate all students of #JEEAdvanced who got their desired rank and request them to work for #AtmaNirbharBharat in the near future. Plenty of opportunities are available for students who couldn't get their desired rank. Students should remember that an exam cannot define them," the minister said.

JEE-Advanced was conducted on September 27 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main for admission to engineering colleges was conducted from September 1 to 6.

Staggered entry and exit of candidates, use of sanitisers at gates, distribution of masks and social distancing as candidates queued up, were followed at examinations centres across the country.

While a total of 8.58 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE-Main exam, 2.5 lakh of the candidates were eligible to appear for JEE-Advanced, which is conducted for admission to the 23 IITs in the country.