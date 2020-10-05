STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JEE Advanced topper Chirag Falor to skip studying at IITs, will head to MIT

Falor, who bagged the top rank in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced, had also scored 100 percentile in the JEE-Mains.

Published: 05th October 2020 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

Chirag Falor

Chirag Falor has scored 352 out of 396 mark in the JEE Advanced. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI/PUNE: Pune boy Chirag Falor, who has topped this year's JEE Advanced, will skip studying at any IITs in the country as he has already secured admission in the United States' Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Falor, who bagged the top rank in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced, had also scored 100 percentile in the JEE-Mains.

He secured admission in MIT in March but was pursuing studies online from here due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

Falor said he had prepared for the JEE for four years as it is just one exam but with a vast syllabus, while MIT evaluates a candidate on personality and potential and checks how much one can leverage from opportunities.

"I have secured admission in MIT and I will go ahead with it. The classes have already begun and I am attending them online. I had prepared for four years for these exams so I didn't want to skip appearing for the exam," Falor told PTI over phone from Pune.

Falor has scored 352 out of 396 mark in the JEE Advanced.

"The JEE was tougher than the exam at MIT. The exam has given me a different confidence altogether," he said.

"I used to attend MIT classes online during the night and then prepare for IIT exams in the day," he added.

Falor, who studied in Pragati Public School in Delhi and in St Arnold Central School here till class 10, said he had planned to go back to the US in January next year.

The JEE Advanced results were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Monday.

Falor had received a gold medal at the 13th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) held in Hungary in 2019.

He also bagged the first rank at American Mathematics 2019.

He won accolades at Homi Bhabha Balvaidnyanik competition.

He was also awarded the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020 by President Ram Nath Kovind and was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the time.

JEE Advanced was conducted on September 27 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, 1.6 lakh students had registered for the exam and 1.5 lakh appeared for it.

Over 43,000 candidates, including 6,707 girls, have cleared the exam.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main for admission to engineering colleges was conducted from September 1 to 6.

Staggered entry and exit of candidates, use of hand sanitisers at gates, distribution of masks and social distancing as candidates queued up, were followed at examinations centres across the country.

 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chirag Falor IIT 2020 topper Massachusetts Institute of Technology
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp