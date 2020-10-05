STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP bypoll: Tomar attacks Congress over incomplete Pinahat bridge

He was speaking in Ambah, where a bypoll is scheduled, in Morena in the state's Chambal region late Sunday evening.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MORENA: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hit out at the Congress during the Madhya Pradesh bypoll campaign claiming a bridge whose foundation stone was laid in the 1980s by then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was still incomplete but the BJP would get it commissioned soon.

"The BJP is committed to the development of the Chambal region.

Then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of the Pinahat bridge in this area but not a single brick was placed by successive Congress governments," he said.

The Pinahat bridge on the Chambal river will link the state with Uttar Pradesh.

"The BJP government started work on the bridge but the Congress dispensation did not release payments to the contractor because of which they quit.

We will construct this bridge soon," he claimed.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for scrapping Article 370 and ending special statehood privileges of Jammu and Kashmir, and also paving the way for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

He said farmers in MP, who were getting Rs 6,000 annually in their bank accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sanman Nidhi Yojana, will now get an additional Rs 4,000 from the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

"These actions show the BJP does what it says," Tomar asserted.

Bypolls in 28 Assembly seats in MP will be held on November 3 and results will be declared on November 10.

