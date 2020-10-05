STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepali woman escapes rapist in Lucknow, travels to Nagpur to lodge FIR

Since the man warned her against approaching police in connection with the alleged offence that took place in the Uttar Pradesh capital, the woman fled from there and somehow managed to reach Nagpur.

Published: 05th October 2020 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 07:25 PM

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In an immediate impact of Hathras rape and murder case, a woman of Nepali origin, 22, managed to flee from the clutches of her boyfriend turned-tormentor in Lucknow and travelled to Nagpur in Maharashtra covering 900 km in a taxi and registered an FIR against him with the help of her friend
settled there.

As per the sources, having come to India to earn livelihood two years back, the woman came in contact with a software engineer Praveen Yadav through a common Nepali friend Sufi Vishwakarma early this year.

Yadav, who was initially based in Dubai, came down to Lucknow just before the COVID-19 driven lockdown and then started a trail of sexual harassment and torture.

He befriended with her while being in Dubai and lured her by promising her financial stability but on coming back to Lucknow, his reality came to the fore when he started exploiting her during the lockdown. He would even allegedly threaten her with dire consequences if she opened her mouth as he claimed to have a high connection in the police department.

The sources claimed that Yadav used to rape and film the woman during the act and would post the videos on her social media account so that it reached her relatives in Kathmandu, Nepal, said the sources.

In fact, the victim was brought to Lucknow by Vishwakarma who she had met in Surat. In Lucknow, the victim shared accommodation with Vishwakarma. After a few days, Vhsiwakarma started thrashing the woman and picking up fights. He had allegedly duped her of Rs 1.50 lakh.

During this, the victim had been talking to Praveen Yadav, who arranged a hotel room for the victim asking her to shift there.

After a couple of days, Yadav flew down to Lucknow from Dubai and met the victim at her hotel room. He started frequenting her and exploiting her initially in the hotel room and then at his friend's room.

As Yadav used to film her and upload her pictures on her social media account, she decided to escape and contacted her Nepali friend who was settled in Nagpur along with her husband.

As the victim narrated her tale of woes to a friend, she and her husband asked her to come to Nagpur. They even arranged a cab for her, said the sources.

The victim allegedly left Lucknow by convincing Yadav that she was going to Ahmedabad to meet a friend.

After filing an FIR against Yadav and a case of criminal breach of trust and robbery against Vishwakarma, the Nagapur police transferred the case to Chinhat police station in Lucknow, said the sources, adding that the woman was also being brought under police protection back to Lucknow.

