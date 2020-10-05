STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No one responded: Bengal Governor after Home Secretary, DGP not briefing him over BJP leader's killing

However, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay met Dhankhar this morning.

Published: 05th October 2020 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday slammed the state administration after the home secretary and the DGP failed to turn up, disregarding his summon over the killing of a BJP leader in North 24 Parganas district.

However, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay met Dhankhar this morning.

The governor said he has sent a message to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing his desire to speak to her but there has been "no response".

"Alarming nosediving law and order scenario@MamataOfficial Targeted political killings in spite of alert by Constitutional Head. Neither ACS Home nor DGP @WBPolice responded."

"To CM at 10.47 PM 'Would like to speak to you urgently!' Only silence that speaks volumes," Dhankhar said on Twitter after both the home secretary and the DGP failed to turn up to meet him at Raj Bhavan.

BJP leader Manish Sukla was shot dead on Sunday by two bike-borne assailants near Titagarh in the Barrackpore subdivision of the district.

The BJP had called a 12-hour Barrackpore bandh in protest against the killing of its leader and demanded a CBI inquiry into it.

Dhankhar had expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagdeep Dhankhar BJP Mamata Banerjee Trinamool Congress Manish Sukla
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp