Nudged by child rights’ body, Meghalaya probes ‘institutionalised harassment’ of women, children

GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya Police are probing allegations that non-tribal women and children from Ichamati and its neighbouring villages in East Khasi Hills had been subjected to “institutionalised harassment”.

The alleged incidents were linked to the February 28 violence in Ichamati bordering Bangladesh.

Taking cognizance of a written complaint lodged by one Gayatri Borpatra Gohain, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) directed East Khasi Hills SP Sylvester Nongtnger to probe the charges and furnish a detailed action taken report within seven days.

“The Commission is in receipt of a complaint from Smt. Gayatri Borpatra Gohain, forwarded to it by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, wherein she has informed in respect to the ongoing incident of institutionalised harassment of women and children in Bholaganj, Ichyamnati, Kalibari, Kalatek villages under East Khasi Hills district. She has alleged that due to the above incident, the children and women are facing terrible harassment from armed insurgent groups and also from the administration,” the NCPCR wrote to the SP in a letter.

The Commission sought details on the number of children affected due to the violence, names of groups and police personnel allegedly harassing the children, the kind of action taken by the police to ensure the safety and security of children and if any FIR was registered in this regard.

“The alleged harassment caused to the children of non-tribal families...is a matter of serious concern and a clear indication of inaction and lapse on part of administration and police in maintaining the law and order situation of the area. A strict vigil may be required in maintaining law and order situation of the area and any culprits found should be dealt with under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015,” the Commission’s letter to the SP further reads.

Nongtnger said an inquiry was on. “The matter is under investigation. An Additional SP is conducting the probe. We will submit the report on time,” he said.

A tribal, reportedly a member of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), was killed in the February 28 violence. It broke out at the end of a meeting which the KSU had convened to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Inner Line Permit.