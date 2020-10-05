STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nudged by child rights’ body, Meghalaya probes ‘institutionalised harassment’ of women, children

For 33 long years, this rural hamlet, located near Vedaranyam, had not witnessed any contest for the coveted post.

Published: 05th October 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of the clash at Ichamati village which broke out at the end of a meeting on CAA and ILP by hundreds of tribals and non-tribals from the area (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya Police are probing allegations that non-tribal women and children from Ichamati and its neighbouring villages in East Khasi Hills had been subjected to “institutionalised harassment”.

The alleged incidents were linked to the February 28 violence in Ichamati bordering Bangladesh.

Taking cognizance of a written complaint lodged by one Gayatri Borpatra Gohain, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) directed East Khasi Hills SP Sylvester Nongtnger to probe the charges and furnish a detailed action taken report within seven days.

“The Commission is in receipt of a complaint from Smt. Gayatri Borpatra Gohain, forwarded to it by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, wherein she has informed in respect to the ongoing incident of institutionalised harassment of women and children in Bholaganj, Ichyamnati, Kalibari, Kalatek villages under East Khasi Hills district. She has alleged that due to the above incident, the children and women are facing terrible harassment from armed insurgent groups and also from the administration,” the NCPCR wrote to the SP in a letter.

The Commission sought details on the number of children affected due to the violence, names of groups and police personnel allegedly harassing the children, the kind of action taken by the police to ensure the safety and security of children and if any FIR was registered in this regard.

“The alleged harassment caused to the children of non-tribal families...is a matter of serious concern and a clear indication of inaction and lapse on part of administration and police in maintaining the law and order situation of the area. A strict vigil may be required in maintaining law and order situation of the area and any culprits found should be dealt with under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015,” the Commission’s letter to the SP further reads.

Nongtnger said an inquiry was on. “The matter is under investigation. An Additional SP is conducting the probe. We will submit the report on time,” he said.

A tribal, reportedly a member of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), was killed in the February 28 violence. It broke out at the end of a meeting which the KSU had convened to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Inner Line Permit.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ichamati violence Meghalaya police East Khasi Hills NCPCR
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp