STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul man of foreign mentality, should learn nationalism from nationalists: BJP MLA

Singh was reacting to Gandhi's tweet on his controversial statement on Saturday that 'rapes can only be stopped if parents teach sanskar to their daughters'.

Published: 05th October 2020 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA from Ballia Surendra Singh

BJP MLA from Ballia Surendra Singh (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

BALLIA: BJP legislator from UP Surendra Singh hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, alleging that he is a man of "dual character" and "foreign mentality" and he should learn nationalism and the country's culture from "nationalists".

Singh was reacting to Gandhi's tweet on his controversial statement on Saturday that "rapes can only be stopped if parents teach sanskar (values) to their daughters".

Gandhi reacted to Singh's remark, saying on Sunday, "This is the filthy RSS male chauvinist mentality at work. Men do the raping but women need to be taught good values. " He had also tagged a newspaper report on Singh's statement in his tweet.

On Monday, the BJP legislator from Bairia constituency, in Ballia district, responded to Gandhi and said the former Congress president "is totally ignorant" about the Indian culture.

READ| Rapes can be 'stopped' if parents teach daughters to behave 'decently': BJP MLA's shocker

"Rahul is a person of dual character and foreign mentality. He is totally ignorant about Indian culture," Singh told reporters at his residence.

"He will understand the definition of nationalism if he takes tuition from nationalists. He could not understand the crux of the country's culture. The dual characters of Rahul and Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra) became obvious during their journey to meet the victim's family in Hathras. While they were laughing during their journey, they shed tears at their homes," Singh claimed.

The Congress leaders met the family on Saturday evening, after an earlier attempt by them was scuttled by Uttar Pradesh authorities, who briefly detained them and other Congress workers in Greater Noida outside Delhi.

They have declared that they will fight for justice to the Dalit woman who died a fortnight after being allegedly gang-raped on September 14.

Speaking on the incidents of rape, the BJP legislator said, "Immoral works cannot be stopped till the head of the family - the father or the mother - don't monitor the activities of the daughter or the son.

" For a "cultured society", government and family support are necessary, Singh said, adding that he stands by his statement given earlier.

Singh in his earlier statement had said, "It's the duty of all mothers and fathers to imbibe good values in their daughters and bring them up in a cultured environment. I am a teacher and MLA. Such incidents (like rape) can be stopped only with 'sanskar' not with governance or might".

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hathras rape case Rahul Gandhi Surendra Singh
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp