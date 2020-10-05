Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

SAIL supplied steel for Atal Tunnel

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), the largest steel-producing company in India, was the major supplier of steel that was used in the construction of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. SAIL supplied more than 9,000 tonnes of its quality steel, out of a total of 15,000 tonnes used, for the project. The tunnel is the world’s longest road tunnel at an altitude of above 3,000 meters. “It is a proud moment for the Company to have partnered in such an important project for strengthening India,” said SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary.

No lightings, decoration in Duga Puja pandals

Issuing fresh guidelines for Unlock 5, the Jharkhand government has allowed religious places to open from October 8. However, the Durga Puja festival will be permitted only at homes, temples and small pandals without public participation. The pandals must be kept smaller and covered from all sides in a

way to prevent any public view of idols and should not be based on any theme to prevent public gatherings. According to the ordeer, the size of the idol must be less than four feet and there should not be more than 7 people inside the pandal at one time. There shall be no public address system, lightings or decoration will be permitted in or outside pandals. No community feast, ‘prasad’ or ‘bhog’ distribution shall be organised, said the order.

Butterfly park at Ranchi Zoo soon

The Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park in Ranchi is all set to start a butterfly park by March 2021. Zoo officials claimed that the butterfly park will be swarmed with thousands of varieties of butterflies to attract more and more visitors. Spread across approximately 20 acres, the estimated budget for the butterfly park has been set at `2 crore. In the first phase of the project, fencing and plantation of about 100 species of host and nectar plants have already been completed. As per the plan, no trees present on the premises will be disturbed in the development of the project.

Drive to rehabilitate Handia brewing women

In a first of its kind initiative taken in Jharkhand, the state government has launched a special drive to rehabilitate tribal women, who are involved in brewing Handia (rice beer) in their homes, by providing livelihood opportunities to them. This initiative – Phulo Jhano Ashirwaad Abhiyaan, aims to eradicate the practice of consuming Handia among tribal communities completely in the name of their culture. Handia is considered an integral part of tribal culture and is brewed in most households from the tribal community.

