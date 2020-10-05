STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ranchi diary

SAIL supplied more than 9,000 tonnes of its quality steel, out of a total of 15,000 tonnes used, for the project.

Published: 05th October 2020 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

SAIL supplied steel for Atal Tunnel
Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), the largest steel-producing company in India, was the major supplier of steel that was used in the construction of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. SAIL supplied more than 9,000 tonnes of its quality steel, out of a total of 15,000 tonnes used, for the project. The tunnel is the world’s longest road tunnel at an altitude of above 3,000 meters. “It is a proud moment for the Company to have partnered in such an important project for strengthening India,” said SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary.

No lightings, decoration in Duga Puja pandals
Issuing fresh guidelines for Unlock 5, the Jharkhand government has allowed religious places to open from October 8. However, the Durga Puja festival will be permitted only at homes, temples and small pandals without public participation. The pandals must be kept smaller and covered from all sides in a
way to prevent any public view of idols and should not be based on any theme to prevent public gatherings. According to the ordeer, the size of the idol must be less than four feet and there should not be more than 7 people inside the pandal at one time. There shall be no public address system, lightings or decoration will be permitted in or outside pandals. No community feast, ‘prasad’ or ‘bhog’ distribution shall be organised, said the order.

Butterfly park at Ranchi Zoo soon
The Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park in Ranchi is all set to start a butterfly park by March 2021. Zoo officials claimed that the butterfly park will be swarmed with thousands of varieties of butterflies to attract more and more visitors. Spread across approximately 20 acres, the estimated budget for the butterfly park has been set at `2 crore. In the first phase of the project, fencing and plantation of about 100 species of host and nectar plants have already been completed. As per the plan, no trees present on the premises will be disturbed in the development of the project.

Drive to rehabilitate Handia brewing women
In a first of its kind initiative taken in Jharkhand, the state government has launched a special drive to rehabilitate tribal women, who are involved in brewing Handia (rice beer) in their homes, by providing livelihood opportunities to them. This initiative – Phulo Jhano Ashirwaad Abhiyaan, aims to eradicate the practice of consuming Handia among tribal communities completely in the name of their culture. Handia is considered an integral part of tribal culture and is brewed in most households from the tribal community.

MUKESH RANJAN
Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp