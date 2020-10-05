SC rejects plea seeking uniform compensation for persons affected by violence

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday rejected a plea seeking direction to Parliament to enact a law providing a uniform scheme to compensate people who are affected by violence and other tragedies.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee dismissed the plea saying no mandamus can be issued to Parliament as a legislating body to enact legislation.

"The law on the point is well-settled. The prayers are hence misconceived. Moreover, whether any scheme should at all be framed by the executive is a matter of policy. We, therefore, decline to entertain the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution," the bench said.

The apex court was hearing a PIL by advocate B S Rajesh Agrajit seeking directions to the central government to formulate, enact and implement a strong uniform scheme for awarding compensation for mishappenings, deaths and injuries to the impacted people.