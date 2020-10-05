STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC rejects plea seeking uniform compensation for persons affected by violence

A three-judge bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee dismissed the plea saying no mandamus can be issued to Parliament as a legislating body to enact legislation.

Published: 05th October 2020 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi riots, Delhi violence

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday rejected a plea seeking direction to Parliament to enact a law providing a uniform scheme to compensate people who are affected by violence and other tragedies.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee dismissed the plea saying no mandamus can be issued to Parliament as a legislating body to enact legislation.

"The law on the point is well-settled. The prayers are hence misconceived. Moreover, whether any scheme should at all be framed by the executive is a matter of policy. We, therefore, decline to entertain the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution," the bench said.

The apex court was hearing a PIL by advocate B S Rajesh Agrajit seeking directions to the central government to formulate, enact and implement a strong uniform scheme for awarding compensation for mishappenings, deaths and injuries to the impacted people.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court uniform compensation violence victims
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp