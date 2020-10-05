Two CRPF men killed, three injured as militants attack security forces in Kashmir

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and three others injured in a militant attack in Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday afternoon.

A CRPF official said militants fired from their automatic weapons towards a Road Opening Party (ROP) of the CRPF at Kandzal area of Pampore in Pulwama district in the afternoon.

Five jawans who were part of the ROP were injured in the militant attack. The injured were evacuated to hospital, where two of the injured jawans were declared brought dead.

Sources said the militants managed to escape from the area after attacking the CRPF ROP.

Immediately after the militant attack, police, CRPF and Army men rushed to the area and launched a search operation in the area and its adjoining localities to track down the militants responsible for the attack.

Traffic movement in the area has come to a halt as search operations were going on.