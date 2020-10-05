UP: Four men held for thrashing man, urinating on him over land dispute

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: Four people accused of beating up a man at gunpoint, urinating on him and breaking his janeu over a land dispute were arrested in Sakarpar area under Sadar Kotwali police station limit in neighbouring Deoria district, police said on Monday.

The incident had come to light when the victim posted a video on Twitter narrating the entire incident and drew the attention of the police to it.

One Anish Chand Dwivedi of Pansrahi area under Sadar Kotwali police station limit having a land dispute with his neighbor Satish Yadav posted on the Twitter on Sunday night that he was going on a motorcycle when some people of Sakarpar area surrounded him and started beating him at gunpoint," Deoria Superintendent of Police Shishya Pal said.

In the video, the victim also said that one of the accused urinated in his mouth and broke his janeu (sacred thread), the SP said.

"In the police complaint lodged later, Dwivedi said the accused had beaten him up and one among them urinated on his body.

When they caught his collar, his janeu also broke," the SP said.

All the four accused have been arrested, Pal added.

Information advisor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shalabh Mani Tripathi has informed the CM about the incident who has given instructions for strict action.