UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit

Azad, along with supporters, had reached Hathras to meet the alleged gang-rape victim's family members on Sunday.

Published: 05th October 2020 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan along with party workers on his way to meet the family members of the allegedly gang-raped victim, in Hathras on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

HATHRAS: An FIR has been registered with the Uttar Pradesh Police against Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad and 400-500 unnamed people under multiple sections of the IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act, for violation of Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure in Hathras.

After a ruckus, he along with a few of his supporters was finally allowed to go and meet the family.

The FIR was registered at Sasni police station, Hathras district on October 4.

It states that despite the police team trying to make him understand that they were flouting COVID-19 guidelines and the 144 CrPC which was in force in the area the Bhim Army chief and his supporters had sat on a dharna on the road.

This led to obstruction of traffic movement on the road, and additional personnel had to be deployed to clear it and allow the movement of vehicles to continue.

After meeting the kin of the victim in Hathras on Sunday, the Bhim Army chief demanded 'Y level security' for the family, along with a probe in the case under a retired Supreme Court judge.

Addressing media here with parents of the Hathras victim, Azad said that if the family is not provided "Y level security" then he will take the victim's family to his house as they are not safe there.

"I demand 'Y security' for the family or I will take them to my house, they are not safe here. If actor Kangna Ranaut can get a Y level security, why can't they? We also want an inquiry to be done under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge," he said.

The brother of the victim also demanded a probe by a retired Supreme Court judge in the case.

"We want an investigation to be held under a retired Supreme Court judge. We also want the Hathras District Magistrate to be suspended," said the brother.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had on Saturday recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the case.

The 19-year-old woman from Hathras died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. 

