'Yogi is acting like N Korea's Kim': Rajasthan Congress over Hathras rape case

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan ruling Congress on Monday compared Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un over the gang-rape-cum-murder of a 19-year-old girl in UP's Hathras district and her hurried cremation.

The ruling Congress made the comparison after staging a two-hour-long silent demonstration in protest against the Hathras incident even as the opposition BJP staged a 'halla bol' (raising cries) protest to highlight the worsening law and order in Rajasthan.

After observing the silent protest at Shahid Smarkar here, the government's chief whip in Rajasthan assembly, Mahesh Joshi, compared Adityanath with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath is acting like North Korea's dictator Kim Jong. The victim's family is being suppressed and such things have never happened in the country's history," Joshi told reporters after the protest.

"We have no hopes from the UP police. The way they are working cannot be trusted," he said.

Joshi said the BJP has no moral right to raise questions.

"They should demonstrate to get justice for the Hathras victim and against the Yogi Government instead. I pray God to create circumstances for the accused in the Hathras case to get the harshest possible punishment. Industry Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said probably no government in the history committed such a crime. The body was not given to the family. Which Indian culture is this, where the body is cremated late at night? What compulsion the government had to do such a thing? The way UP police misbehaved with media and Congress leaders is condemnable," Meena said.

On the other hand, opposition BJP took out a protest march and held a demonstration near Civil Lines railway crossing.

"The state government has been sleeping for 20 months and we had to do this 'Halla Bol' protest to wake up the government. The crime rate is increasing in the state and the law and order situation has deteriorated," Poonia said.

He said Rajasthan has become the Crime capital of the country.

BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who holds the Home Ministry's portfolio, has failed to keep crime under control.