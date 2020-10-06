100 phone calls were made between Hathras victim's kin and main accused: Call Detail Report

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Call Detail Report (CDR) of the main accused and the Hathras gangrape and murder victim’s brother surfaced on Tuesday establishing close ties between the two families till March this year.

As per the CDR, a copy of which is in possession of The New Indian Express, around 100 phone calls were made from a phone number registered in the name of the girl's brother and the main accused Sandeep Thakur between October 2019 and March 2020.

The 19-year old Dalit girl had died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. She had suffered multiple fractures, paralysis in a brutal attack on September 14 at Boolgarhi village in Hathras district. She was admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to JLN Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh.

ALSO READ | CBI probe must in Hathras gang rape, 'vicious campaign' underway to defame Yogi government, SC told

On September 22, the victim accused four youths of her village of gangrape. Later, quoting the report by FSL, Agra, the police claimed that the girl was not assaulted sexually.

In the light of the latest evidence, highly-placed sources claimed the brother of the 19-year-old victim was allegedly in touch with the accused. However, it is under probe that the person talking to the accused so frequently was the victim’s brother himself or was it someone else. Even the nature of conversation is

also believed to be under the scanner.

As per the sources, the phone conversations took place between one of the girl's family members and accused Sandeep. Some of the conversations lasted for over 15 minutes and even more. While the call records have indicated a probable link between the accused and the victim's family, the police have not ruled out questioning the victim’s brother on this issue.

ALSO READ | Hathras gang rape: NCW sends notices to Amit Malviya, Digvijay Singh and Swara Bhasker for revealing victim's dentity

The three-member special investigation team (SIT), set up after the midnight cremation of the victim’s body by the police and the subsequent outrage, is likely to submit its probe report to UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

The three-member panel, headed by principal secretary, home, Bhagwan Swaroop was set up to look into the case after the government came under sharp attack from the political parties and civil society over allegedly ‘mishandling’ of the Hathras case by the district administration and police department.

The SIT was asked to probe the case thoroughly and present the report within a week’s time.