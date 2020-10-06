35-year-old woman gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa; four in custody

By PTI

REWA: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five persons, four of whom have been taken into custody, in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on September 30, when the victim had stepped out of her house for some work and was allegedly raped by the accused, Rewa's additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shiv Kumar Verma said.

The accused abandoned the victim in an unconscious state at the scene of crime under Shahpura police station limits, the official said.

Following a search, the woman's family found her near Panchayat Bhawan in Shahpura on October 1, with multiple injury marks and took her to a government-run hospital, where she is currently recuperating, he said.

The victim regained consciousness on Monday and a medical examination will be conducted on her, the official said.

Based on her statement, the police have taken four accused into custody for questioning, while the fifth one is absconding, Verma said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and further investigations are underway, he added.