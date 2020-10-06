STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

35-year-old woman gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa; four in custody

The accused abandoned the victim in an unconscious state at the scene of crime under Shahpura police station limits, the official said.

Published: 06th October 2020 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

REWA: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five persons, four of whom have been taken into custody, in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on September 30, when the victim had stepped out of her house for some work and was allegedly raped by the accused, Rewa's additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shiv Kumar Verma said.

The accused abandoned the victim in an unconscious state at the scene of crime under Shahpura police station limits, the official said.

Following a search, the woman's family found her near Panchayat Bhawan in Shahpura on October 1, with multiple injury marks and took her to a government-run hospital, where she is currently recuperating, he said.

The victim regained consciousness on Monday and a medical examination will be conducted on her, the official said.

Based on her statement, the police have taken four accused into custody for questioning, while the fifth one is absconding, Verma said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and further investigations are underway, he added.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh rape Rewa Rape Crime Against Women
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp