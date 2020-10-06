STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

99 Navodaya Vidyalayas being constructed in backward, minority-dominated areas: Naqvi

Naqvi made the remarks while, along with Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank", laid the foundation stone for a new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Pakur in Jharkhand

Published: 06th October 2020 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Education is constructing 99 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in backward areas and those with minority communities concentration across the country, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday.

Several of these Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are being constructed jointly by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Minority Affairs, he said.

Naqvi made the remarks while, along with Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank", laid the foundation stone for a new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Pakur in Jharkhand through video conferencing.

This school is being constructed by the Ministry of Minority Affairs under the "Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram" (PMJVK), he said.

Naqvi said that the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Minority Affairs are also jointly constructing four Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas at Uttar Dinajpur and Howrah in West Bengal; West Kamang in Arunachal Pradesh; and Mamit in Manipur.

The Minority Affairs Ministry is extending a financial assistance of Rs 244 crore for construction of these Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, he said in his address via video conference.

The Minority Affairs Minister will also construct Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas at other places jointly with the Ministry of Education, he said.

"The Ministry of Education is constructing 99 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in backward, weaker and minority concentrated areas across the country for the first time in the history," he said.

The Minority Affairs Ministry has also provided Rs 36 crore for 1,173 smart class rooms in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in backward and minority concentrated areas of the country, he said.

Naqvi said that these Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas will play a crucial role in providing quality and affordable education to students from backward and minority communities in the rural areas of the country.

During the last six years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has developed socio, economic, educational and employment oriented infrastructure across the country in backward, deprived and minority communities concentration areas under the 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram'.

Naqvi said that with the commitment to provide equal opportunities to all needy sections of the society, more than 34,000 infrastructure projects including schools, colleges, hospitals, community centres, common service centres, ITIs polytechnic, girls hostel, Sadbhavna Mandap, Hunar Hubs have been developed in backward and minority communities concentration areas across the country.

While only 90 districts of the country had been identified for minority communities' development before 2014, the Modi government has expanded development programmes for minorities in 308 districts of the country.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Education Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas minority communities Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp