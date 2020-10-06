Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50 per cent capacity, strict COVID-19 protocols

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cinema halls will reopen starting October 15 with 50 per cent capacity, staggered show timings at multiple screens and mandatory contact number sharing at the time of booking to facilitate tracing, according to the standard operating procedures (SOP) released by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday.

In order to avoid crowding, the starting time of the show, interval period and end of a show at any screen should not overlap with any other screen in a multiplex, the ministry said.

There should be sufficient intervals between successive screenings at single screens, the SOP said.

Only packaged food and beverages will be allowed, and delivery of food and beverages inside the auditorium will remain prohibited.

The seating arrangement inside the auditorium of the cinemas/theatres/multiplexes would be made in such a way that adequate physical distancing is maintained. Seats would be marked ‘not to be occupied’ during the booking of tickets. Those seats would be taped or marked to prevent people from occupying them.

Use of face covers and masks would be mandatory with adequate physical distancing of at least six feet to be followed outside the auditoriums, common areas and waiting areas at all times.

The purchase of tickets at the box office would remain open throughout the day and advance booking would be allowed to avoid crowding at the sale counters. A sufficient number of counters at the box office should be open with adequate physical distancing norms to prevent crowding during physical booking of tickets, the SOP said.

There would be a thermal screening of visitors/staff at entry points and asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed to enter the premises, it added.

The government has advised use of Arogya Setu app for workers and visitors.

There would be no exhibition of films in containment zones, the ministry said.