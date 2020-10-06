STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops in poll-bound Bihar seize Rs 1 crore in cash, two arrested

After the model code of conduct was brought into effect, more than Rs 2 crores cash had been seized in the poll-bound state.

Cops with the seized cash (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Police in Bihar's Darbhanga district seized Rs 1.10 crore in cash while checking a vehicle. Two persons have been arrested in the case.

Confirming this, Darbhanga district magistrate Dr. Thaygrajan SM told The New Indian Express that the cash was seized at Vishanpur when it was being taken from Madhubani in a Scorpio vehicle to deliver to someone in Samastipur.

The DM said that all formalities by expenditure observers are being completed. The arrested youths -- Rohit Bhandarwal and Santosh Paswan -- are residents of Madhubani.

In another case, Rs. 1.73 lakh in cash was recovered from Kalee check post in the state on Tuesday morning from a vehicle. Around 450 grams of gold was also recovered from another vehicle at the same check post.

Recently, police in Patna had also seized Rs 74 lakh from the vehicle of an RJD leader.

After the model code of conduct was brought into effect, more than Rs 2 crores cash had been seized in the poll-bound state.

Bihar polls Bihar Assembly elections model code of conduct RJD
