Farmers' bodies in Sirsa launch indefinite protest, demand Haryana dy CM's resignation

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Following a face-off with the state police, the farmers in Haryana on Tuesday started a round-the-clock indefinite sit-in protest in deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala's native town Sirsa. They have even banned the entry of BJP and JJP leaders in the villages across the state.

The seventeen farmers’ organizations of Haryana under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee after their rally in Sirsa moved towards the houses of Chautalas. However, they were stopped as all routes leading to the residences of deputy CM and jails minister Ranjit Chautala were barricaded. This led to a minor scuffle between the farmers and the police. The farmers who were reportedly throwing stones at the police had to be dispersed using water cannon and tear gas.

Kisan Sangharsh Samiti (KSS) president Mandeep Singh Nathwan said, "We have started the round-the-clock indefinite sit-in protest on Sirsa-Barnala road against Dushyant Chautala and Ranjit Chautala. Our protest will continue till the two leaders resign from the state cabinet and withdraw support from the BJP led Haryana Government. All 17 farmer outfits are together in this fight and it will continue till these three agriculture laws are withdrawn by the Centre. We have also decided that the BJP, Jannayak

Janata Party and any other leaders of any other political party who supports these laws will not be allowed entry in the villages across the state.’’

"In the protest today, the police used force on us even when we were peacefully moving towards the residences of these leaders. One of us has suffered injuries in these clashes. A few people, who are believed to have politicians' backing, tried to hijack our protest and threw stones to defame us."

The farmers’ organizations were also joined by Yogendra Yadav and has the support of the Haryana Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee.