STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers' bodies in Sirsa launch indefinite protest, demand Haryana dy CM's resignation

The seventeen farmers’ organizations of Haryana under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee after their rally in Sirsa moved towards the houses of Chautalas.

Published: 06th October 2020 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

sirsa farmers

Police personnel use water cannons to disperse farmers during a massive protest against the new farm bills in Sirsa district Tuesday (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Following a face-off with the state police, the farmers in Haryana on Tuesday started a round-the-clock indefinite sit-in protest in deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala's native town Sirsa. They have even banned the entry of BJP and JJP leaders in the villages across the state. 

The seventeen farmers’ organizations of Haryana under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee after their rally in Sirsa moved towards the houses of Chautalas. However, they were stopped as all routes leading to the residences of deputy CM and jails minister Ranjit Chautala were barricaded. This led to a minor scuffle between the farmers and the police. The farmers who were reportedly throwing stones at the police had to be dispersed using water cannon and tear gas. 

Kisan Sangharsh Samiti (KSS) president Mandeep Singh Nathwan said, "We have started the round-the-clock indefinite sit-in protest on Sirsa-Barnala road against Dushyant Chautala and Ranjit Chautala. Our protest will continue till the two leaders resign from the state cabinet and withdraw support from the BJP led Haryana Government. All 17 farmer outfits are together in this fight and it will continue till these three agriculture laws are withdrawn by the Centre. We have also decided that the BJP, Jannayak
Janata Party and any other leaders of any other political party who supports these laws will not be allowed entry in the villages across the state.’’

"In the protest today, the police used force on us even when we were peacefully moving towards the residences of these leaders. One of us has suffered injuries in these clashes. A few people, who are believed to have politicians' backing, tried to hijack our protest and threw stones to defame us."

The farmers’ organizations were also joined by Yogendra Yadav and has the support of the Haryana Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sirsa farmers Haryana farmers protests BJP JJP Dushyant Chautala Farm Laws Protests
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp