Fight will continue, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh after ink attack in Hathras

LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh was a target of an “ink attack” in Hathras on Monday while he was returning from the Boolgarhi village after meeting the family of the Dalit girl who died recently after allegedly being gangraped.

Singh was speaking to media when a man threw ink on him. Dipak Sharma, who allegedly carried out the attack, is believed to be a member of Rashtriya Swabhiman Dal.

Describing the ink attack as “most cowardly act”, Singh blamed the Yogi Adityanath government for the incident. Singh tweeted a photo in which Sharma is seen standing with the ADG, Law and Order Prashant Kumar.

“Is there anything else to understand... We were in police security. Yogiji, do not hide your deeds behind the ink. Fire from the front,” he wrote.

“You can get cases lodged against me, send me to jail, get me beaten up or even killed, but this fight for justice will continue,” he dared the UP CM in another tweet.

During his visit, Singh was accompanied by Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and party MLAs Rakhi Bidlan, Rohit Malhauria, Pawan Sharma and Harpal Singh Cheema.

While Singh was talking to the media, Sharma allegedly threw black ink on him and Bidlan. He also shouted “PFI dalals go back”.

The accused was held soon after the incident, the Hathras police said.

Earlier, the AAP delegation met the victim’s family and assured them all help in securing justice.

They also provided ration and vegetables to the family. Singh alleged that UP government was trying to digress from the issue.

He said that the dying declaration given by the victim should be deemed as the sole evidence to nail the accused.

He said that CBI had not yet taken over the probe and that the UP government’s announcement of CBI probe was nothing bust an eyewash.

On the allegations of a plot to incite riots in the state, Sanjay Singh said that it BJP’s character to instigate people for conflicts on caste lines.

Earlier, the district administration had stopped the AAP delegation around 500 metres from the village. The leaders were then taken to the victim’s family in vehicles provided by the administration.