Hathras case aftermath: It's Yogi's prerogative to see international plot, says Rahul Gandhi

CHANDIGARH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said it was UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s prerogative to see an international conspiracy to trigger caste and communal riots aftermath of the Hathras incident but he personally sees a major tragedy.

"Yogi Aditynath is entitled to his opinion, he can imagine what he wants, but what I saw was a lovely girl brutalised and killed, and her family threatened and subjugated,” said Rahul in response to a question.

Rahul said he saw a tragedy in the incident and Yogi Adityanath should also have had the decency to do so. He said he found it interesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not uttered a word about the incident, in which a kid was raped and murdered and her whole family was under attack by the administration.

When asked about the incident where he and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were manhandled on way to Hathras and FIRs against Congress workers, Rahul said what they suffered was minor compared with what the victim’s family was going through. They are the ones who have really been pushed around and manhandled, he said.

Rahul further said it's the job his party to protect the people of India, which is why he went to Hathras and came to Punjab to stand with its farmers. “In our fight against injustice, we will take the lathis and pushes.”

“Imagine your son or daughter being killed and your family is targeted for demanding justice, that is how I felt,” he said, adding that he went there not just for the Hathras victim and her family but for the sake of lakhs of women who suffer and thousands who are raped every day.